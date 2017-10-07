SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a music teacher at a San Jose middle school on suspicion of having a three-year sexual relationship with a student and threatening to post nude photos of the victim.
Police said Saturday that detectives looking into the matter found that 34-year-old Samuel Neipp began the relationship began when the victim was 13 and one of his students at Dartmouth Middle School.
Police said he used his position of authority to exploit the victim into a sexual relationship.
He was arrested Friday and booked into jail for investigation of blackmail and multiple sex-related charges.
Neipp was also an assistant band director at Branham High School.