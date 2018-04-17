SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors are voting to require dockless scooter companies to get city permits before they can legally operate.

Their vote Tuesday comes a day after the city attorney issued cease-and-desist orders to three companies that last month began deploying scooters around the city.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera says his office has received numerous complaints against LimeBike, Bird and Spin. People say riders are whizzing by on sidewalks, not wearing a helmet when riding them and leaving them on sidewalks, obstructing the right of way.

Users pay as little as $2 per trip and can leave them in any public spot.

The devices have divided those who say the electric-powered foot scooters are a great transportation tool and critics who call them a safety hazard.