SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Crews have removed a 19th century statue near San Francisco’s City Hall that some have said is racist and demeaning to indigenous people.
KTVU-TV reports workers using a crane removed the statue early Friday as a group of Native Americans chanted and beat drums.
The statue depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and a Catholic missionary.
It is part of a group of statues depicting the founding of California.
Morning Star Gali of the International Indian Treaty Council told KTVU that she wanted to witness the removal.
She says Native Americans fought for the statue’s removal because they don’t want their children to witness their people being treated in a degrading and stereotypical way.
A San Francisco board voted unanimously on Wednesday to remove it.