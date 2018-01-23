COLMA, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old American soldier killed in combat nearly 68 years ago during the Korean War is being buried with full military honors.

U.S. Army Private James J. Leonard was reported killed in action on July 25, 1950 while defending Yongdong, South Korea during a North Korean Army attack. The San Francisco man went missing until a construction crew doing road work last year discovered Leonard’s remains. They were identified through dental and anthropological analysis.

The U.S. Department of Defense says about 7,700 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Leonard’s Purple Heart Award is being awarded to his uncle in a ceremony on Tuesday.