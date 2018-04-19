SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco authorities reversed a decision to remove a 19th century statue near City Hall that some say is degrading to Native Americans.

San Francisco’s Board of Appeals late Wednesday unanimously voted to overturn the city’s Arts Commission decision to remove the “Early Days” sculpture, which depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and Catholic missionary. It is part of the Pioneer Monument cluster that depicts the founding of California.

The board voted after a Northern California lawyer appealed the Arts Commission decision.

The Arts Commission started the removal process in October after demonstrators clashed over the removal of a Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, last summer.

Commission spokeswoman Kate Patterson said the agency is committed to the statue’s removal and is exploring its legal options.