SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco police officer is in critical condition after he was run down by an SUV while on bicycle patrol.
Police say shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers from the Tenderloin Station investigating a possible gun violation spotted a man they thought have a weapon.
The man was in a Lexus SUV and drove off. Police say about three blocks from City Hall, the SUV hit the bike officer and kept going.
The driver was arrested about three hours later. His name hasn’t been released.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
The officer underwent surgery and is in intensive care.