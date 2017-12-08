SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott has released footage of the fatal police shooting of an unarmed carjacking suspect in the city’s Bayview neighborhood.
Scott released video from a body camera worn by a rookie officer who last week fatally shot 42-year-old Keita O’Neil
Scott also made public surveillance video footage from inside the public housing complex where the Dec. 1 shooting happened.
The footage was released at a packed town hall meeting Thursday night where Scott gave the community more information about the shooting.
Scott said the officer who fired the single fatal shot from the passenger’s seat of a patrol car was riding with a training officer on his fourth day of duty. The officer’s name was not released.
He said the department released the videos because it wants to be transparent with the investigation.