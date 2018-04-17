SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A plainclothes San Francisco police officer was struck and injured by a vehicle while crossing a city street.
The San Francisco Police Department said the motorist fled in a blue sedan after striking the officer around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the officer is being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening. The officer was injured in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood, a high-crime area near San Francisco’s downtown.
Police have not released the officer’s name or any other details about the collision.
KGO-TV in San Francisco reported that police later pulled over a Mercedes vehicle suspected of being involved about two miles from the incident.
