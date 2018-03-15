SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco police officer has been convicted of felony hit-and-run in connection with an off-duty crash that seriously injured two pedestrians.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports 40-year-old Christopher Kohrs was taken to jail Thursday after a jury found him guilty in the November 2015 crash at an intersection in the North Beach neighborhood. Police say Kohrs drove his cars into two men as they crossed a street.
Kohrs’ attorney argued during the trial that the off-duty officer fled the scene because he felt threatened by an aggressive crowd that gathered.
Kohrs turned himself in about 8 hours after the crash, frustrating prosecutors who said they couldn’t collect evidence to determine if he was under the influence when he was behind the wheel.
___
Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com