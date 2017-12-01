SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the city’s Bayview neighborhood.
Television images from the scene show a patrol car with a shattered front passenger-side window and blood splattered on a side door.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports officers swarmed the area Friday and detained three people.
Officials did not immediately release information about the shooting and said they will hold a news conference near the shooting scene.
