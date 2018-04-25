SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Conservatory of Music plans to start construction this summer on a 12-floor building containing two concert halls and has received a $46.4 million gift from the William K. Bowes Jr. Foundation.

The conservatory says it has raised $96 million of its $110 million goal. The Bowes Center for Performing Arts will be in an area of the city that already includes City Hall, the San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Symphony’s Davies Hall. The new facility will house 420 students and include a recording studio and a restaurant plus 27 apartments to replace rent-stabilized residences.

The total cost of the arts center and residential tower is projected at $185 million and the building is slated to open in the summer of 2020.