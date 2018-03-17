SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Flames are shooting up from a building fire in a San Francisco neighborhood and sending a massive plume of smoke into the sky.

The Fire Department posted video of the flames tearing through the second story of a building on the corner of a block Saturday as firefighters shot water into its windows.

The department said on Twitter that there are no injuries. Photos showed the fire was burning above a liquor store and other businesses.

Firetrucks with their lights flashing surrounded the site in the North Beach neighborhood.