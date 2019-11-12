The president of San Diego State University suspended 14 fraternities at the school following the hospitalization of a student who reportedly attended a fraternity event the previous night. That student died Sunday.

“Each of us, including our students, must uphold the highest standards that do not put the health and safety of anyone at risk,” San Diego State University President Adela de la Torre wrote in a letter to the campus.

Student Dylan Hernandez was hospitalized Thursday, according to a statement from de la Torre.

According to a statement from the San Diego County Medical Examiner, Hernandez, who was 19, was found without a pulse by his roommate in their dorm room.

“He reportedly attended a fraternity event the night prior,” the report from the medical examiner said.

The university has not identified the fraternity, and school officials provided few details about the situation.

The San Diego State University Police Department responded to the 911 call, and Hernandez was taken to a hospital.

According to de la Torre’s statement, Hernandez died Sunday night.

“As a mother, nothing can replace the profound loss of a child, and the devastating heartbreak the family and their loved ones are experiencing,” de la Torre wrote. “All of us in the Aztec family are sending our prayers, and are here to support the family.”

On Friday, the San Diego State University Police Department opened an investigation and uncovered information that prompted de la Torre to suspend the Interfraternity Council and its 14 fraternities.

Before de la Torre’s decision, 10 of the 14 groups were already on interim suspension or under investigation, school officials noted; the chapter being investigated in this case would be the 11th to come under scrutiny.

According to the university, interim suspensions imposed earlier this fall on the 10 fraternities “address a range of reported incidents and alleged policy violations.” The suspension imposed on all Interfraternity Council members has the effect of ceasing “all organizational activities,” including recruitment and events, the university said.

University officials explained situations that can trigger disciplinary action: “Evidence of discrimination, disorderly behavior, alcohol being served at sponsored events, drug use, the lack of insurance at a major event, and other violations of the student code or law can lead to a suspension.”

The president of the Interfraternity Council at San Diego State did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

According to an online fundraiser, Hernandez was from Jacksonville, Florida, and was in his first semester at San Diego State. Family friends who created the page described him as an outgoing, lighthearted, goofy and loving person with an infectious laugh.

His death comes amid increased scrutiny of Greek life nationally after fatal episodes connected to fraternities and growing efforts to encourage fraternities to act more responsibly.

One notable campaign involves the parents of students who died during episodes of fraternity hazing. Grieving parents have partnered with national Greek organizations in an aggressive, multipronged effort to end hazing – a campaign that has taken them to Congress. Late last month, the End All Hazing Act was introduced in the Senate with bipartisan support.