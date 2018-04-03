SAN DIEGO (AP) — A San Diego official who was fired in February after a trash truck nearly crushed to death a homeless person is back on the city payroll.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says Angela Colton went to work March 26 as a fiscal and policy analyst. She’s earning $110,000 a year, about $20,000 less that in her previous job in Environmental Services.

The paper says Colton didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Colton was supervising the removal of homeless encampments in San Diego after a hepatitis A outbreak linked to the homeless population killed 20 people.

Shortly before Christmas, a cleanup crew tossed a tent into the back of a garbage truck. A homeless person was inside but managed to scramble out moments before the truck’s compactor was activated.