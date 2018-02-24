SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego may decide to close the book on library fines.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that library director Misty Jones laid out the idea of eliminating fines for overdue items to a City Council committee last week. She’ll present it to the full council in April.
Currently, people who owe $10 in fines can have their library lending privileges suspended. About 22 percent of San Diego library customers have had their accounts frozen. Many are from low-income areas.
Jones says that discourages them from using the library and might actually keep them from returning overdue items.
The city also says it costs more in staff overtime to handle fines than it collects.
Los Angeles, Nashville, Salt Lake City and Columbus, Ohio already have eliminated some or all fines.