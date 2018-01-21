SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say a 37-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting his estranged wife or girlfriend and then fleeing with their 18-month-old son is being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the missing child has been found safe.

Authorities say Richard Concepcion is in grave condition. The couple’s son, Aaron Joseph Concepcion, was found unharmed in the back seat of Concepcion’s pickup truck in Guadalupe County, immediately east of San Antonio.

Police Chief William McManus said earlier that officers responding to a Sunday morning call to assist with a child custody exchange received a second call before arriving that there had been a shooting. They found the woman dead on the doorstep at her home.

McManus says police had responded previously to domestic trouble calls at the home.