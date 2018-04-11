SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say an 8-year-old boy is wounded after a family member shot him in the chest.

Police tell the San Antonio Express-News that the 21-year-old relative fired a gun Tuesday evening, striking the boy in the abdomen. The two were in the upstairs room of a San Antonio home during the time of the shooting.

Police say the shooting could have been accidental. The suspect fled on foot after the shooting and remains at large.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital in stable but guarded condition.

A police report says the relative will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, if found.

Police say the victim’s family is cooperating with the investigation.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com