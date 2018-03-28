SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio have arrested a 44-year-old man two weeks after authorities say he fired several shots from inside his home, striking and killing his teenage son.

Andres Delgado III was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree manslaughter. He was being held without bond Wednesday. Online court records did not indicate whether he has an attorney.

Police responded to Delgado’s home March 14 on several reports of shots being fired from inside.

Authorities said at the time that 14-year-old Andres Delgado IV was shot in the torso while in bed. He later died at a hospital.

Police found shell casings in every room of the house.

Police Chief William McManus said at the time that it wasn’t clear “what was going through the father’s head.”