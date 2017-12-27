SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say a 48-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were found dead at a home on the city’s northwest side with gunshot wounds to their heads.

Spokeswoman Romana Lopez says in a statement Wednesday that relatives told police that the two had a “contentious relationship,” and that the woman had recently allowed the man to return home for the holidays after kicking him out.

The statement adds that a gun was found under the man. The victims’ identities have not been released pending police notification of kin. No further details have been made available.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that the woman’s 10- and 14-year-old sons were at home during the shooting. The older boy found his mother and her boyfriend dead in the master bedroom.