SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Some South Texas cities have started restricting water usage due to dropping Edwards Aquifer levels amid drought conditions.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority on Monday announced Stage 1 pumping restrictions after the 10-day average level of an index well dropped below the minimum 660 feet (201 meters).

Permit holders in Bexar (bayr) County, including San Antonio, plus Atascosa (a-tuhs-KOH’-suh), Caldwell, Comal (KOH’-mal), Guadalupe, Hays and Medina counties must reduce their authorized pumping.

The San Antonio Water System , with no drought restrictions since October, will allow outdoor watering only before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m. one day per week, based on street addresses. Watering days begin and end at midnight.

San Marcos begins similar restrictions Sunday.

Experts say lack of rain and above-average temperatures are putting pressure on groundwater sources across the U.S. Southern Plains.