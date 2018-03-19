Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — An appliance manufacturer is expanding its production footprint in South Carolina.

On Monday, Samsung is launching a new line of top-loading washing machines at its facility in Newberry. That’s in addition to a line of front-loading washing machines that the South Korean electronics company began making at the plant earlier this year.

Samsung announced last June it would invest $380 million in South Carolina to manufacture home appliances, creating an estimated 950 jobs by 2020.

The company took over a former Caterpillar plant in Newberry.

Officials say about 10 percent of Samsung’s 650 current employees formerly worked at Caterpillar. Samsung has also hired employees who lost their jobs following the closing of a reactor construction project at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.

