PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire Salvation Army volunteer is returning this year to spread holiday cheer with his pet goat.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Bill Higgins spent this week in Portsmouth collecting donations for the charity with his pet goat, Abner. Higgins has two other goats but he says Abner is the most social one.

The Madbury resident has been giving back through the Salvation Army for over ten years. Higgins says the charity is special to him because the organization has helped him in the past.

Higgins says Abner helps people relax and laugh. Onlookers watch Abner gobble candy at holiday parades. Higgins even brings his furry friend to hospitals to cheer patients up.

Higgins says each year is an opportunity for him and Abner to reconnect with the community.

