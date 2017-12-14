PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire Salvation Army volunteer is returning this year to spread holiday cheer with his pet goat.
The Portsmouth Herald reports Bill Higgins spent this week in Portsmouth collecting donations for the charity with his pet goat, Abner. Higgins has two other goats but he says Abner is the most social one.
The Madbury resident has been giving back through the Salvation Army for over ten years. Higgins says the charity is special to him because the organization has helped him in the past.
Higgins says Abner helps people relax and laugh. Onlookers watch Abner gobble candy at holiday parades. Higgins even brings his furry friend to hospitals to cheer patients up.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight; here's how to watch
- Value Village sues Washington attorney general, fighting a demand for millions to settle investigation
- Analysis: Is Jimmy Graham nearing the end of his time as a Seahawk?
Higgins says each year is an opportunity for him and Abner to reconnect with the community.
___
Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com