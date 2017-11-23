LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Salvation Army in Las Vegas is working to locate people who may have been involved in a needle mishap.

KLAS-TV reports two students in the health program at Southern Utah University led a free health clinic in Las Vegas during the school’s fall break.

The students were performing glucose screenings to check for gestational diabetes using a lancet device at the Salvation Army. The university says, a “concern involving a finger prick with a lancet, may have involved up to four screening participants.”

Dr. David Blodgett, of the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, says the mishap may have opened participants up to the possibility of infections, including HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

The university says results from the tests will not come back for several months.

