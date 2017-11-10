FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota sunflower seed company is suing a competitor in South Dakota over a packaging slogan.

KFGO radio reports that Wahpeton-based Giant Seeds is accusing Mount City, South Dakota-based Wild Dutchman Products, Inc. of misleading consumers about the amount of salt in its sunflower seeds with the statement: “Half the salt. All the flavor.”

Giants Seeds says test results from two independent laboratories show that Giants have less salt than Wild Dutchman products.

The suit is asking for Wild Dutchman to stop using the slogan and recall the disputed products. It also seeks damages to be determined during a trial.

Giants Seeds bills itself as the official sunflower seed of the Minnesota Twins, Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants.

Wild Dutchman did not respond to numerous requests for comment.

___

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com