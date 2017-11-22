SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City is setting a heat record with sunny skies and mild temperatures ahead of the holiday weekend.

National Weather Service lead forecaster Peter Wilensky says the 68-degree high on Wednesday broke a record that was set in 1926.

The temperature is also 20 degrees higher than the historic average, which is in the upper 40s.

Utah reported relatively high temperatures all over the state Wednesday, though it wasn’t immediately known if any other records were set.

The weather is expected to stay relatively warm through the week, and forecasters are predicting another record high for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Utah also experienced record-setting heat this summer.