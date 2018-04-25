SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City-area officials plan to revive a $58 million sales tax hike that voters previously rejected if enough city leaders indicate support.

The Deseret News reports the Salt Lake County Council approved an ordinance Tuesday for the tax increase to take effect if municipalities representing 67 percent of the county’s population adopt resolutions supporting the tax.

The measure to fund local transportation and road projects would raise taxes by roughly 1 cent for every $4 spent.

Cities in the county have a June deadline to approve resolutions so county officials can notify the Utah State Tax Commission by July to start collecting the revenue in October.

Voters in the county rejected a proposition calling for the tax increase in 2015.

