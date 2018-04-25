SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City-area officials plan to revive a $58 million sales tax hike that voters previously rejected if enough city leaders indicate support.
The Deseret News reports the Salt Lake County Council approved an ordinance Tuesday for the tax increase to take effect if municipalities representing 67 percent of the county’s population adopt resolutions supporting the tax.
The measure to fund local transportation and road projects would raise taxes by roughly 1 cent for every $4 spent.
Cities in the county have a June deadline to approve resolutions so county officials can notify the Utah State Tax Commission by July to start collecting the revenue in October.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
- The gaping hole in Sean Hannity's story about being Michael Cohen's client | Analysis
Voters in the county rejected a proposition calling for the tax increase in 2015.
___
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com