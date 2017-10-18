SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams is running to challenge U.S. Rep. Mia Love for her congressional seat next year.

McAdams, a Democratic former state lawmaker who has served as the mayor of Utah’s largest county since 2012, made the announcement Wednesday night.

Love is a two-term Republican and former mayor of Saratoga Springs. She was elected in 2014, taking over the most left-leaning congressional district in largely GOP Utah that had been held by moderate Democrat Jim Matheson.

McAdams has been known for working with the state’s Republican leaders and his name has long been floated as a potential candidate for the 4th Congressional District.

Love’s campaign strategist Dave Hansen says the congresswoman has represented the district well and can handle a re-election challenger.