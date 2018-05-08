SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl as a homicide after she was found dead in her Salt Lake City home.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer says officers found the girl dead Monday afternoon after they were called to the house for a welfare check.

Police have not released the girl’s name or the manner of her death.

Shearer says the evidence at the scene suggested the death to be a homicide. He says the teen was home alone when she was killed.

Police are seeking 24-year-old Shaun French for questioning. Police say he is a person of interest and not a suspect.

Police say he may be driving to Wyoming in a camouflage-painted 1991 Daihatsu Rocky with a Wyoming license plate.