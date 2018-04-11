SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City mayor is asking her residents make an effort to conserve water as the city is facing a water shortage after a winter of below-average snowfall.

The Deseret News reports Mayor Jackie Biskupski issued a Stage 1 advisory on Tuesday as part of the city’s five-stage water shortage contingency plan.

Currently, overall water supply is good due to strong reservoir levels, but city public utility officials say that stream flow is projected to be well below average in all Wasatch Mountain streams that flow into the city’s water supply.

Laura Briefer, the city’s Department of Public Utilities director said in a statement that during Stage 1, the city makes residents aware of the situation so they take steps to help avoid potential shortages this season and in future drought years.

