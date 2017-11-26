SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police in Salt Lake City are searching for three suspects who shot a man as he came across them vandalizing his roommate’s car.
KSL-TV in Salt Lake City reports the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday.
Police spokesman Russ Amott says the 23-year-old victim’s roommate was told her car was being vandalized.
Both of them went to confront the vandals.
Amott says that’s when one took out a handgun and shot the man in the leg. They then ran off.
Amott says the gunshot wound is not life-threatening and he will recover.
Meanwhile, police describe the suspect who fired the gun as thin, tall, white and in his mid to late 20s.
___
Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/