SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police in Salt Lake City are searching for three suspects who shot a man as he came across them vandalizing his roommate’s car.

KSL-TV in Salt Lake City reports the shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police spokesman Russ Amott says the 23-year-old victim’s roommate was told her car was being vandalized.

Both of them went to confront the vandals.

Amott says that’s when one took out a handgun and shot the man in the leg. They then ran off.

Amott says the gunshot wound is not life-threatening and he will recover.

Meanwhile, police describe the suspect who fired the gun as thin, tall, white and in his mid to late 20s.

