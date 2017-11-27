SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City has hit record-high temperatures two days in a row.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City says the city hit 68 degrees at 2:20 a.m. Monday, breaking the 1998 mark of 67 degrees.

The other record was broken at 9:03 p.m. Sunday, when thermometers reached 69 degrees. That temperature surpassed the 1949 record of 68 degrees.

Much of Utah saw balmy weather and unseasonably warm temperatures during the holiday weekend. The Weather Service says Sunday’s high temperatures were more typical for mid-October, not late November.

On Friday, a number of Utah locations saw record highs, including Bryce Canyon and Cedar City airports and Kodachrome Basin State Park.