SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say the cost of the new Salt Lake City airport is approaching about $3.6 billion with its opening scheduled for 2020.

Department of Airports Executive Director Bill Wyatt told the Deseret News that the redesigned Salt Lake City International Airport will be “vastly more efficient” and will have the ability to expand.

Wyatt says the estimated cost is fluid until contractors sign on to firm bids. About 65 percent of the project is under guaranteed contracts.

The new south concourse is set to open in 2020. The opening of the north concourse is slated for 2024.

The project is funded through the airport’s self-sustaining fund and without taxpayers’ dollars.

Wyatt says all the old buildings will be torn down after the airport is completed.

