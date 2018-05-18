COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — At least four people have been hospitalized and at least 70 were sickened after a salmonella outbreak tied to an invitation-only event in Georgia.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday that the outbreak has been traced to a private function in Newton County on April 28. A joint news release from several county health departments said the outbreak was first reported on May 4.
County health spokeswoman Summer Nix says in the Friday statement that the source of infection for all cases isn’t definitively known yet. She says an investigation is ongoing and test results for many of the ill individuals are pending.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says that if treated, most people recover from salmonella poisoning.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash VIEW
- Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing 10 people VIEW
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com