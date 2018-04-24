Share story

By
The Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno-area smoke shop has pulled a herbal supplement from its shelves after health officials linked a case of food poisoning to the ingredient kratom.

The health district confirmed Tuesday one Washoe County case of salmonella has been linked to a kratom product tied to more than 100 cases of food-borne illness this year in 38 states including Nevada.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says kratom is a plant native to Southeast Asia that is consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a recall earlier this month of products that tested positive for salmonella at Triangle Pharmanaturals in Las Vegas.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Washoe County officials are urging residents to report locations that are selling kratom product under labels that include Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom and Biak.

The Associated Press