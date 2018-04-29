SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — The Salisbury Zoo has announced the arrival of its first baby wallaby.

Wallabies are a close cousin to the kangaroo found in Australia and surrounding islands. They’re also known as joeys.

Zookeepers had noticed changes with one of the zoo’s female Bennett’s wallabies. Her pouch appeared to be getting larger and at times movement was detected. Eventually, they were rewarded with the sight of a small head peeking out of mom’s pouch.

Earlier this month, the joey began making short appearances outside its mother’s pouch. As it grows, it will spend more time outside and will be visible to guests at the zoo.

The wallaby’s arrival comes as the zoo is working to complete the final phase of its “Discover Australia” exhibit.