SALINA, Kan. (AP) — The Salina Post Office has been evacuated after a suspicious package addressed to the local police department was found sitting on the floor of the post office lobby.
Capt. Paul Forrester says police were notified at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, and the Riley County bomb squad has been called in.
The Salina Journal reports the post office was closed and roads were blocked around the building until the contents of the package could be determined.
Forrester says a customer found the package in the lobby near the post office boxes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- Man arrested in suspicious packages sent to military sites
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
___
Information from: The Salina (Kan.) Journal, http://www.salina.com