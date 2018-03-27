SALINA, Kan. (AP) — The Salina Post Office has been evacuated after a suspicious package addressed to the local police department was found sitting on the floor of the post office lobby.

Capt. Paul Forrester says police were notified at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday, and the Riley County bomb squad has been called in.

The Salina Journal reports the post office was closed and roads were blocked around the building until the contents of the package could be determined.

Forrester says a customer found the package in the lobby near the post office boxes.

