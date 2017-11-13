SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old woman sought by police was struck and killed when she tried to cross Interstate 5 in Salem.
Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan says Salem officers were dispatched to a restaurant Sunday on a report that the woman, Sofia Diaz-Piceno, was causing a disturbance.
When officers arrived, they could not find her. Soon, they were told that someone had been struck on nearby I-5. Duncan says the woman was hit by at least two vehicles in the northbound lanes. She died at the scene.
The investigation remains active.
