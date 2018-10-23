SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem city councilor is seeking to require closed captioning to be in use on all TVs in public areas so people who are deaf or hard of hearing can be accommodated.

The Statesman Journal reports the city council voted unanimously Monday to authorize staff to prepare an ordinance on the matter after councilor Cara Kaser brought forward the issue.

Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett says the councilors will debate the matter after a proposal with something more concrete is before them.

A similar rule was enacted in Portland in 2015. Its measure requires anyone who owns or manages a public facility to turn on closed captioning on TVs used during regular hours in public areas.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com