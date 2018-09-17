SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been convicted of sexually abusing two girls attending an unlicensed day care operated by his wife.

The Statesman Journal reports 54-year-old Jeffrey Rauch was found guilty Wednesday on counts of unlawful sexual penetration, sodomy and sexual abuse following a two-day bench trial in a Marion County court.

According to court records, Rauch of Salem was accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl from 2016 to 2017. He was arrested in August 2017 after a girl told her mother that Rauch touched her inappropriately.

Rauch is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

A trial is scheduled for December for Rauch’s son, who is also accused of sexually abusing the girls.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com