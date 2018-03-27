SALEM, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are mourning the loss of a police dog that assisted in more than 500 narcotics investigations.

NJ.com reports the Salem County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday in a Facebook post K-9 Roxy died while on duty. Salem County Sheriff Chuck Miller says preliminary indications are that Roxy died of natural causes.

Roxy joined the department in 2010 and helped in more than 500 drug investigations. Miller says the K-9 officer had a great disposition, often attending community events.

Funeral arrangements will be held at the Salem County Fraternal Order of Police.

Information from: NJ Advance Media.