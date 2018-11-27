SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Salem City Council has banned plastic carryout bags throughout the city.

The Statesman Journal reports shoppers will need to bring reusable bags to the store or pay a small fee for recyclable paper bags next year under the ban approved Monday.

The measure gives large stores such as Costco until April to comply while smaller businesses will have until September to follow the rules.

Some businesses can request an extension in certain circumstances.

Stores will still be able to supply customers with plastic bags used for items such as meats, vegetables, fruit and pharmacy prescriptions.

Salem has joined cities such as Corvallis, McMinnville and Portland, which have enacted similar bans in recent years.

