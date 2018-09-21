SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 22-year-old suspect in the death of a Scio man.
Authorities said Friday they have arrested Julian Pedroza, of Keizer, and booked him on suspicion of murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon in the Sept. 2 shooting of 30-year-old Omisael Jacobo.
Jacobo died of his injuries on Wednesday.
Pedroza is booked in the Marion County Jail.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Inside the elite prep-school world of Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, accuser
- Two women athletes were separately killed in Iowa. But only one suspect — a Mexican — inspired outrage.
- Under right terms, Kavanaugh accuser may testify after all WATCH
A grand jury is hearing the case.