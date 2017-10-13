DETROIT (AP) — A ceremonial groundbreaking has been held for a $7 million manufacturing and distribution facility expansion in southwest Detroit.
Construction on the 60,000-square-foot (5,574-square-meter) Sakthi Automotive building is expected to be completed in the middle of next year. It is among a number of industrial projects planned or currently being built in Detroit by various companies.
The Sakthi facility will be near the company’s headquarters. The company opened its first facility in Detroit in 2014.
Sakthi says the new facility is necessary to meet the needs of its expanding business in supplying under-carriage steering components and safety knuckles to original equipment manufacturers. About 200 new jobs will be added.
Chief Executive Lalit Verma and Mayor Mike Duggan attended Friday’s ceremony. Duggan says 65 percent of the company’s workforce lives in Detroit.