NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The National Sailing Hall of Fame is considering moving its headquarters from Maryland to Newport, Rhode Island, but some residents are concerned about what will happen to the current tenants of the building the organization is eyeing.

The Newport Daily News reports that more than 100 people gathered in City Hall on Wednesday to listen to a pitch by Sailing Hall of Fame President Gary Jobson.

He says the Annapolis, Maryland-based organization has been trying unsuccessfully for years to build a museum there. He says they could save money by instead moving into Newport’s waterfront armory building.

The city-owned building is currently home to an antiques market. Supporters of the market say it is a year-round attraction that employs more people than 120 people.

