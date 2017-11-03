BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has finished renegotiating the terms of deals with all the private managers of the state’s safety-net hospitals and services, except for its facility operator in north Louisiana.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Friday all of the other hospital agreements had been signed. The deals are part of yearly bargaining with the companies, aimed at keeping state costs in check.

Former Gov. Bobby Jindal privatized nine state-owned charity hospitals and their services for Louisiana’s poor and uninsured. Previously, LSU ran the facilities.

The Edwards administration has negotiated short-term contract add-ons that include spending caps, data collection requirements to track patient care and other provisions.

The administration still is negotiating with the operator of the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals, alleging it hasn’t met its contract terms.