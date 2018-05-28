LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials are again offering safety courses for anyone who will be driving a boat on the state’s lakes and rivers this summer.
The safety courses are required for anyone operating a boat who was born after 1985, but they are open to anyone.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offers several different ways to take the boating safety courses, including an online option. Classroom trainings will be scheduled throughout the state.
The class costs $29.95.
More details are available online at www.boatsafenebraska.org .