CHICAGO (AP) — A federal agency has cited three Chicago-area companies for allegedly not properly protecting workers doing renovations on Chicago’s sprawling Old Post Office from lead and cadmium exposure. They face more than $200,000 in fines in all.
A Wednesday statement from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says OSHA inspected the site in August after reports of elevated blood-lead levels for an employee who did sandblasting work at the more than 90-year-old building.
The companies have 15 days to pay the fines or contest the findings. The companies are Valor Technologies Inc., and Tecnica Environmental Services Inc., and American Demolition Corporation.
Valor’s owner told the Chicago Tribune it corrected issues that OSHA raised. It hadn’t decided if it would contest the fines. American Demolition and Tecnica couldn’t be reached for comment.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle extends its run as the nation’s hottest housing market — but we may be starting to cool
- Seattle records first ever back-to-back snowy days over Christmas Eve and Day
- Driving from Everett to Seattle? Plan for a 94-minute commute, new report says
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on Earl Thomas Dallas locker room visit: 'That's unusual' WATCH
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Bruce Arians 'can say whatever he wants' after calling CenturyLink Arizona's home field