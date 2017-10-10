BROOKLYN, Md. (AP) — Officials in Maryland say more than 200 people have shown up at fire and police stations in Anne Arundel County seeking treatment for drug addiction since the county began its “Safe Stations” program six months ago.
The Baltimore Sun reports that about 60 percent of those seeking help entered 28-day inpatient treatment programs in the county.
Officials say the goal of Safe Stations is to remove barriers for people seeking help for heroin and other opiate additions. The program offers counseling, expedited treatment and coordination with other agencies to get people into treatment.
The director of the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center says he is encouraging other jurisdictions to take a close look at Safe Stations.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
More than 100 people have died from overdoses in the county so far this year.