HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of sexually assaulting two female college students in Ohio in the vehicle he drove for his “Sherman’s Safe Ride” taxi service has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual battery charges.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 38-year-old Sherman Jackson II pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Butler County court in Hamilton. Police in Oxford say Jackson was arrested after two young women from Miami University filed separate reports alleging they were assaulted by him in his vehicle when they used the taxi service.
The judge lowered Jackson’s bond from $1 million to $65,000 and ordered him not to operate his taxi service.
His defense attorney declined to comment after the arraignment.
Jackson owns and operates the taxi service in Oxford, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.