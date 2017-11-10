RANGELEY, Maine (AP) — The Saddleback Mountain ski area may stay closed for a third consecutive winter, despite promises of a sale that was promised to be completed by the end of the summer.

Saddleback owners Bill and Irene Berry announced on June 28 they were selling the Rangeley-area resort to Australian-based Majella Group. The Portland Press Herald reports the sale has not been completed, and Majella said Thursday they are continuing work to finalize the sale.

Majella CEO Sebastian Monsour says the replacement of the Rangeley chairlift has been put off to next season, but he remains committed to opening the resort this season if possible.

The Berrys did not respond to requests for comment.